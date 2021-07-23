Masaba Gupta Shares One Heartbreaking New Thing She Learnt From Mom Neena Gupta's Memoir

On July 23, 2021, fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta took to her official Instagram handle and did an "Ask Me Anything" session with her fans and followers. During this interactive session, one of Masaba's fans asked her an interesting question about her mother Neena Gupta's memoir. The Insta user wrote, "What's one thing that you didn't know from Neena ji's book "Sach Kahun Toh?". The Masaba Masaba star replied to her fan with an honest answer. She said, "I didn't know that she did not have any money when she had me when I was born and I didn't know she had no money to pay even for my birth, which was a C-section so that was really heartbreaking".

Masaba Gupta reveals what she didn't know about Neena Gupta's Memoir

While a fan asked Masaba Gupta to describe herself in one word, another one asked, "Is Masaba Masaba your real story?". Replying to the first question, she shared an artistic picture of herself and simply penned, "Relentless". Further, Gupta also shared that Masaba Masaba is "Part fiction, part reality" with a smiling face emoticon.

Masaba Gupta's fans also had questions regarding her diet. One of the users asked, "How do you resist ur food cravings and stick to ur diet?", to which she replied saying, "I don't. I eat everything but try and control the time when I eat it". A follower of the fashionista asked her about her favourite skincare products. Replying to the same, she showed a Pixi Skintreats's Glow-O2 Oxygen mask and wrote, "Right now loving these on a shoot but I also love the Hyaluronic Serum by Dr. Sturm".

Neena Gupta's upcoming movie

Moreover, Masaba's mother and actor Neena Gupta is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Shiv Shastri Balboa. The actor announced her film on her Instagram handle by unveiling three first-look posters. In the posters, she can be seen sitting with her co-actor, Anupam Kher, flashing a faded smile. She is sporting purple coloured outfit and her hair is neatly done up. The posters did not reveal much except for the director's name.

