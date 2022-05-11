Masaba Gupta Smiles With Dad Vivian Richards At Latter's 70th Birthday Celebration

Masaba Gupta's father and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards turned 70 on March 7, 2022. Now, it appears that a month after his 70th birthday, the father-daughter duo spent time together at a golf field to mark the occasion. The fashion maverick on Wednesday, May 11, took to social media to share stunning glimpses of their meet up. While doing so, the designer also lauded her father for his humanitarian work.

Masaba Gupta spends quality time with father Vivian Richards

In the photos, the father-daughter duo can be seen all smiles as they pose standing on a golf field together. While sharing the post, Masaba wrote, "To celebrate dads 70th birthday in Antigua - a golf tournament ( where he is happiest after a cricket field ) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic". Take a look at it below:

Masaba Gupta wishes father Vivian Richards

Previously, on Vivian Richards' 70th birthday, the fashion maverick took to social media to share a rare childhood photo that saw little Masaba vacationing with her dad. While doing so, the designer penned an emotional letter for her dad, hailing him as 'unrelenting' and 'focused'.

In the heartfelt note, Masaba lauded Vivian Richards for defying all odds and becoming a force to reckon with. She further articulated her dream to become half as great as her father both physically and mentally. She wrote, "I’d like to think I’ve picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is Unrelenting, focused, has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness, defied the odds, turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental & physical force to reckon with. ‘All you got is yourself ’ - I cannot explain how true this last line is & I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you - mentally & physically. Happy 70th birthday papa!"

In the previous post, little Masaba looked extremely happy to be spending some quality time with Vivian Richards as the camera captured her candid smile. Meanwhile, a young Richards was seen keeping her daughter close. Take a look at it below:

Masaba Gupta was born to Indian actor Neena Gupta and West Indies Cricketer Vivian Richards in 1989. However, her biological parents never got married, Masaba grew up in Mumbai with her mom. Back in 2008, Neena tied the knot with a Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony that took place in the United States.

