Masaba Gupta Thanks Satish Kaushik For Giving Neena Gupta The 'greatest Gift'

Masaba Gupta mourned the loss of veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The celebrity designer shared a throwback picture of the actor and her mother Neena Gupta from their earlier days. The Mr. India actor, who died earlier this morning (March 9), was a good friend and colleague of Neena Gupta.

In the monochrome photo shared by Masaba, the duo can be seen working together on a project. Masaba Gupta captioned her Instagram story saying, "Rest in peace Kaushik uncle - you gave mom the greatest gift...your kindness through all those years - will miss you."

Take a look at the post below:

Neena Gupta says Satish Kaushik was the only person who called me Nancy

Satish Kaushik shared a great bond with Neena Gupta. On his demise, the actress shared a video which was dedicated to 'Kaushikan'. In the video, she can be heard saying, "woke up with very sad news. There's only one person in the whole world who called me Nancy and I used to call him Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our college days, and we've shared a long association, whether we met often or not."

"He's no more now. It's very scary and sad. His daughter Vanshika and his wife Sashi - it's a very difficult time for them and I'm always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika," she added.

When Satish Kaushik offered to marry Neena Gupta

In Neena Gupta's autobiography, she opened up about her strong friendship with Satish Kaushik. The actress mentioned that when she was pregnant with daughter Masaba, Kaushik offered to marry her and give the child his name. For the unversed, Neena Gupta was dating cricketer Vivian Richards and conceived Masaba out of wedlock