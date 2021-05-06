Masaba Says She Is "also A Super Well-bred Puppy," After Someone Names Their Dog After Her

Masaba Gupta, the famous designer and daughter of Neena Gupta, took to Instagram to share something unique that had happened on May 6, 2021. She shared a story where she revealed that someone had named their dog after her. The post she shared was from a page called, Happy Tails Pune, and showed a picture of a dog with its owner. The post basically talks about how the owner has adjusted themselves to the dog and how the dog was behaving. The post shows the dog to be an adjusting and well-behaved dog who is obedient and dutiful. Masaba thus was happy to be associated with the dog.

Masaba Gupta now has a dog named after her

Sharing a screenshot of the post to her story, Masaba Gupta said that someone had named their dog after her after watching Masaba Masaba. While most would expect her to be unhappy, with the turn of events she expressed she was quite happy with having a dog being named after her. She even went so far as to associate herself with the puppy by saying that she is also a ‘super well-bred puppy’. Another thing that likened her to the puppy, according to her, was that the two of them were brown.

Masaba Gupta's proclivity for keeping fans up to date on her activities on social media is no secret to the world, as she is extremely involved on Instagram and frequently shares her random thoughts during the day. Masaba disclosed how putting on a "big girl shirt" to make some "big girl decisions" has frequently saved her life. Actor Neena Gupta's daughter took to Instagram to post a picture of herself posing for photos in an oversized white shirt with a deadpan expression.

She shared that it was discipline and having a plan that has gotten her out of sticky situations. She said, “Every morning, I put on my big girl shirt & hope to take some ‘big girl decisions’. I’d like to think the discipline of repeating this act - no matter how I’m feeling has somehow saved my life over & over again. What has saved your life in unusual times?”.

