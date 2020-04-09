Masakali 2.0: 'No More Remixes', Says Rakeysh Omprakash; Prasoon Joshi Chimes In

Ever since Masakali 2.0 released, people across all fronts, Bollywood included, have been unhappy with it. The original song was composed by A.R Rahman and became a country-wide hit after it aired in Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's Delhi 6. The new song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

Prasoon Joshi and Rakeysh Mehra react

Reacting to the remix of the song, writer of the original, Prasoon Joshi, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the release of Masakali 2.0. He wrote, “All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra.”

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also commented about the same and claimed that the original music was made with a lot of 'love and passion', and asserted that maybe original creations should remain the same for future generations to come.

#Delhi6 the movie & it’s songs created with so much Luv & passion , let’s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes https://t.co/QIKqYRKiPl — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

After Masakali 2.0's release, AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle to share a statement on the same. The composer said that it took sleepless nights, writes and re-writes to write the original song. With over 200 musicians involved, their aim was to produce music that can last generations. Sharing the link of the original song, AR Rahman wrote, "Enjoy the original"

About the original Masakali

Masakali is an iconic light-hearted number from the Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor starrer, Delhi 6. The lyrics were written by Prasoon Joshi while the composition of the song was done by AR Rahman. Masakali was sung by Mohit Chauhan which was one of the many key aspects of the song.

