Master Raaghavan Posts Pic With Aishwarya Rai From 'Ponniyin Selvan' Set, Reveals Details

Director Mani Ratnam's upcoming much-awaited film, Ponniyin Selvan is progressing at a brisk pace in Pondicherry. On July 27, Master Raaghavan Murugan took to Instagram and shared pictures with his co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the film sets. Apart from this, he even took to his Instagram stories and revealed the characters that they are playing in the epic period drama.

Raaghavan Murugan shares pics with Aishwarya Rai from Ponniyin Selvan sets

The pictures were clicked in between the shots during the break. “With @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb mam at the break of #ponniyinselvan shoot and that was a great experience acting with her.#ps1,” he wrote. Apart from Raaghavan Murugan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar met Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in Pondicherry.

The actor re-shared his post on his Instagram stories and accidentally revealed the character names that he and Aishwarya are playing in the film. Raaghavan confirmed that Aishwarya will play Nandhini's role while he will be seen as her son and the young prince of Pandiya kingdom. Later, Raaghavan deleted his Instagram story. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared pictures and wrote, “Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan (sic).”

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is based on the Tamil literary novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. The film, like the novel, will chronicle the important events that happened during the Chola regime. The period film will be made in two parts. Ponniyin Selvan has an ensemble cast, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The mythological drama will have music composed by AR Rahman. The movie is scheduled to release in April 2022. The shooting of the movie was halted due to rising cases of COVID-19 while the shoot was resumed in July in Puducherry.

IMAGE: raaghavan_murugan/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.