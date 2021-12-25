Mathura Priests Demand Apology From Sunny Leone Over 'Madhuban Mein Radhika' Song

Several priests from Uttar Pradesh's holy city Mathura have demanded a ban on Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's latest video album, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments. The song is a remake of the "Madhuban mein Radhika naache", originally sung by Mohammed Rafi for Kohinoor (1960 film).

"Bollywood has time and again insulted Hindus. We condemn this video. Such people must be strictly punished. If this video does not get removed, we will take action, What does Sunny Leone know about Radha Rani? She should apologise," priests said.

They also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against her. They added that producers, directors of this album are also equally responsible and should apologise to the Hindu community.

On Wednesday, Saregama Music released its latest music video titled Madhuban, featuring Sunny Leone sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty.

Moreover, the priests questioned why the Censor Board did not stop the music video from coming out. "Maharashtra government should be taking action against it. Otherwise, the case will be done in Mathura. Sunny should be sent to the country where she came from," they said.

"We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album," Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban said. Mahesh Pathak, who is the president of Akhil Bharatiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha, also said that Sunny Leone has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a "derogatory manner".

As the party number is on the subject of love between Radha and Krishna, netizens have also slammed the song for hurting Hindu sentiments because of "sensual" moves by Sunny Leone in her dance.