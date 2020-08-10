Meera Chopra Backs Neha Dhupia After Suchitra's Tweet, Says 'you Are Truly Self Made Star'

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently took to her Twitter to slam actor Neha Dhupia. Suchitra questioned Neha's 'sudden' career and later got a befitting reply from the latter. After Neha Dhupia's reply, actor Meera Chopra backed her tweet and wrote that Neha is truly a 'self-made' star. Meera also expressed that nobody can take away the credit from Neha and continued that she is 'proud' of everything that the actor has achieved.

Meera Chopra backs Neha Dhupia

@NehaDhupia you are a truely self made star, and nobody can take the credit away from you. Proud of everything that you’ve achieved. #Sisterhood #WomenSupportingWomen https://t.co/noqIAaWsMn — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) August 9, 2020

Meera Chopra's Twitter thread came after Neha posted a long note as a reply to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's tweet. Responding to Suchitra's charges, Neha called it the most 'distasteful and disgraceful' tweet she has ever read. Neha further tweeted, "(trust me I have read a lot) to reduce a friendship of many years, that you know nothing about speaks volumes of you and the time you have at hand. I am proud to be self-made... a proud daughter, wife and mother and I have the deepest regards for women who can acknowledge that. #strongwomensupportstrongwomen."

Earlier, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had tweeted that it is not nepotism in Bollywood people should aggravate against, but the 'chamchagiri' that she thinks prevails in the industry. Suchitra further questioned Neha Dhupia's career and asked how she suddenly got all the talk shows. Suchitra called Neha a filmmaker's 'new bestie' and continued that she is no star kid.

After Suchitra's tweet was up on August 8, the very next day, she clarified her thoughts and tweeted that she has nothing personal against anyone. However, Suchitra also opined that nobody survives without talent. The Romeo Akbar Walter actor tweeted that it is the 'groupism' that thrives.

i knew i would get trolled. i have nothing personal against anyone. Ofcourse nobody survives without talent. But do hear what a lot of people are saying - & young kids bng boycotted bec of this whole nepotism debate. Its groupism that thrives (i used the word chamchagiri) ðŸ™„ — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 8, 2020

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film, Devi. Besides Neha, actors Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Kajol among others are also a part of the film. Helmed by Priyanka Banerjee, Devi has hit 16Million views online. Neha also hosts Roadies Revolution along with Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa among others.

Meera Chopra was last seen in Section 375, alongside Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha. Helmed by Ajay Bahl, the film was well-reived by the audience. The actor reportedly has new projects lined up in the kitty.

