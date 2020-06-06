Meera Chopra Thanks Telangana Minister KTR Rama Rao For Helping Her In Cyberbullying Case

Earlier this week, Telugu-Tamil actress Meera Chopra faced backlash on social media because she was not aware of Jr NTR and had expressed that her favourite actor Mahesh Babu. After this, Jr NTR's fans took to social media and trolled Meera. The social media bullying and trolling went out of hands when she started getting rape threats. Meera Chopra then spoke about this to the National Commission of Women.

She also tagged Hyderabad's Cybercrime Police on Twitter with the comments made by RRR stars fans and asked the police to help her. On Friday, she tagged KT Rama Rao, the IT Minister of Telangana and asked his for help. Take a look at the post here.

Meera Chopra thanks Telangana Minister for helping in cyberbullying case

Meera Chopra took to her Twitter and tagged KT Rama Rao and wrote how she has been getting threats of gangrape, acid attack and more. Take a look at the tweet here.

@KTRTRS @RaoKavitha ive been abused of gangrape, acidattack, abused, cyberbullied and slutshamed by your state. @hydcitypolice has filed an fir and i hope for the safety of women this will investigated thoroughly pic.twitter.com/GtIZPEMvqm — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 5, 2020

After this the minister replied to Meera Chopra's tweet. In his tweet, he wrote how he has requested the cyber police and the DGP to take action on this matter according to law. Take a look at the tweet here.

Ma’m, I have requested @TelanganaDGP and @CPHydCity to take stern action as per law based on your complaint https://t.co/mbKzVAe5fB — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 5, 2020

Meera was then seen thanking KTR for instructing the DGP of Telangana to act upon her request. Check out her tweet below.

Thanks sir, it really means a lot. This is very important for women safety. These people should not be left free to do crimes on women! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/HzQcRHPEAd — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 5, 2020

Apart from this, Meera Chopra also talked about how film stars are mum on this topic. Take a look at the tweet here.

Thanks @sanjukta, iam really not scared of these faceless cowards also iam amused by the silence of these stars who otherwise does socially relevant films, but when the same thing happens in real life, that dont say a word!! https://t.co/6ma7hPcyVT — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 5, 2020

Meera Chopra has also urged Jr NTR to make a statement in public and ask his fans to stop the cyberbullying. She also talked to a media portal and expressed that she is amused as Jr NTR is still not spoken about this as of yet. She emphasized that Jr NTR can share a tweet asking his fans to stop bullying Meera.

Meera also told the portal that Jr NTR should have sent the message already as he is socially aware. She also added that it is RRR stars has a moral responsibility to share a tweet or a video message that can influence his fans for something good. She all added that stars like Jr NTR have a lot of power and should use it for spreading positivity. She also added that currently, she is fighting an enemy that has no face and is taking cover under their fake identity on social media. She hopes that Jr NTR will send a decisive message soon.

