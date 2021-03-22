Meet Harman Baweja's Wife Sasha Ramchandani; Know All About The Life And Wellness Coach

Harman Baweja tied the knot with Sasha Ramchandani in Kolkata on March 21, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in the bride's hometown. The Love Story 2020 actor got engaged to Ramchandani in December 2020. The wedding ceremony took place in ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata and was graced by some big names in the industry. Read on to know more about Harman Baweja’s wife, Sasha Ramchandani.

Who is Sasha Ramchandani?

Sasha Ramchandani is a beauty and wellness coach who has been born and brought up in Kolkata and currently runs her business from there as well. According to her Linkedin profile, she completed her schooling from La Martinere for Girls school in Kolkata. Sasha Ramchandani then went to the University of Toronto in Canada to complete her higher education and get her degree.

After returning from Canada, Sasha founded her own business called Better Balanced Self and is a proprietor at Panache Properties as well. Sasha works as a nutrition and wellness coach. It's clear from her private social media profile that she prefers to keep her personal life private. Sasha Ramchandani's Instagram has over 681 followers and follows around 856 people. In terms of her work, she has a separate account called 'Better Balanced Self.' Sasha loves to indulge in all things beauty, health, and wellness, as evidenced by her 'other account'. "Integrative Nutrition Health Coach (Health/Beauty) Wellness of the Body, Mind, and Spirit," reads Sasha Ramchandani's bio on her social media account.

Sasha seemingly wants to spread awareness about well-being in general, going by her 63 Instagram posts. Sasha Ramchandani's Instagram account has a lot of solutions to day-to-day issues, from how to deal with food allergies and deconstructing one's cravings to how much sleep one gets and how to handle stress properly. Sasha once wrote about dealing with fatigue in a more detailed post. Rather than reaching for caffeine when she's feeling down, Sasha chose to concentrate on good fats and antioxidant-rich foods to help her spirit recover.