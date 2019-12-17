'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sharvari Replace Abhishek And Rani, See Pic

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli was a hit at the box office in 2005. The story that chronicles the life of two friends who set out to live their lives carelessly, won the hearts of the audience in no time. Now, the story of the con men duo is coming back on the silver screen, with a new pair and a new story altogether. It is official that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari have replaced Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Meet the new 'Bunty Aur Babli' pair

Bunty Aur Babli is an entertainer based on the life of two people who turn chisellers in their dream city, Mumbai. On December 17, the team of Yash Raj Films took to their official Instagram page to announce the much-anticipated sequel, Bunty Aur Babli 2. According to reports, the story-line of the film will see a time leap of ten years and will introduce a fresh pair of talented scammers.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame after essaying the dynamic role of rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is the new 'Bunty' in the Bunty Aur Babli 2. On the other hand, debutant Sharvari is the new 'Babli' in the film. Have a look at their first still.

Netizens in nostalgia

