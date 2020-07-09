Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, Jaaved Jaaferi's father, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in 'Sholay', was laid to rest in the presence of family and close friends at a cemetery here on Thursday. Jagdeep, 81, died at his residence in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday night.

There were around 10-12 people in attendance, including sons, actor Jaaved, producer Naved, grandson Meezaan, and industry colleague Johny Lever. After the funeral, Meezan took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with grandfather and captioned it with a heart and sad face emoji.

'Choti si Dua Kar dijiye': Jaaved Jaaferi speaks to paps post father Jagdeep's final rites

Father gave 70 years to Bollywood, that love is being reflected today: Jaaved Jaaferi on Jagdeep

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi on Thursday expressed gratitude for the "love and respect" of people for their father Jagdeep, who passed away at the age of 81. After the last rites, Jaaved, along with brother Naved and son Meezaan, briefly addressed the media.

"There are a lot of people who have sent us messages but we couldn't reply to everyone. Whosoever is watching this, we thank you for your blessings and love. Our father gave 70 years to the industry and got a lot of love and respect. That love is being reflected today, as we can see," Jaaved told reporters.

The actor said the family isn't going on the internet as they are are "not in that frame of mind" but asked his fans and well-wishers to remember Jagdeep in their prayers. "On behalf of our father, who gave his 70 years, please, if you could say a small prayer for him. That will be a lot for us," he added.

(with PTI inputs)

Jagdeep's demise: Meezan Jaaferi shares a beautiful picture with grandfather

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.