Meezaan Jaaferi Wishes Rumoured GF Navya Nanda Naveli On Her Birthday With Mystery Pic

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turns a year older on December 7 and Nanda's rumoured boyfriend Meezan Jaaferi (Jaaved Jaaferi's son) posted an adorable yet mysterious birthday wish for the lady. Sharing a black-and-white picture of the star kid, Meezan wrote, "Happy Birthday to my absolute favourite."

Jaya Bachchan hugs Navya Naveli Nanda's rumoured boyfriend Meezaan

The picture shared by the 'Malaal' actor doesn't show Navya's face but it is pretty evident that it is her walking down the New York streets. Meezan's sister Alaviaa Jaaferi also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happiest Birthday, hope your fake accent keeps getting better." She also shared a video where Navya is seen hitting a fake cupcake while she is blindfolded. Take a look —

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan in his forthcoming film, details inside

Navya Naveli Nanda's "Mamu" Abhishek Bachchan too posted an adorable birthday wish for the lady. He wrote: " “Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much. #MyPartnerInKicks."To this, Shweta commented, “Oh my little hearts you both. Partners in crime."

Meezan's clarification on Navya Naveli Nanda

During his film promotions, Meezan spoke about the rumours and said: "Why will I admit it when there is no relationship? There is no relationship, okay? We're friends. Friends ka bhi ek relationship hota hai. It's not a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Just cause we get papped outside the theatre leaving with friends, by the way, that doesn't mean, 'Oh, we're dating,'" he clarified.

Hungama 2 cast: Meezan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subash to be paired in the movie

And in another media interaction, Meezan also spoke about the picture when he hid his face after he was papped with Navya. He said: "We used to study together in New York and the photograph that went viral showed us going for a movie. I had covered my face because I did not want social media exposure at that time. In fact, I don't want to be in the news for my personal life. I believe that social media should be used selectively. I am currently single and am only focussing on my work."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.