Hungama 2 Cast: Meezan Jaffrey And Pranitha Subash To Be Paired In The Movie

Priyadarshan, an Indian film director and producer, recently announced a sequel of a commercially successful movie, Hungama. According to an interview given by him to a leading media portal, the cast for Hungama 2 has been finalised and the shooting of the movie will begin in January. Priyadarshan is an acclaimed directed who has made some commercially successful movies for Bollywood in the comedy genre. Hungama released in the year 2003 and starred Akshaye Khanna and Rimi Sen in the leading roles.

The cast for Hungama 2

Director-producer Priyadarshan will make his directing come back to the film industry with Hungama 2. He announced that apart from the leading actors, in the prequel of the movie, Akshaye Khanna and Rimi Sen the rest of the cast will remain the same. It has also been said by him that Shilpa Shetty shall make her come back in the movies and the leading actors will be Meezan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subash.

About Pranitha Subash and Meezan Jaffrey

Pranitha Subash is an actor who has worked in several Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films since 2010. She will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. Meezan Jaffrey is a 28-year-old actor and is the son of Javed Jaffrey. He made his entry into Bollywood with a film called Malaal which was directed by Mangesh Hadawale. Priyadarshan, on finalising Meezan as the lead actor, said to an entertainment portal that he found him a suitable choice as he is a terrific dancer, he can emote and fight well too.

In other news, the veteran filmmaker, Priyadarshan on Monday, revealed that he is likely to collaborate with Akshay Kumar very soon for a comedy film. The duo has in the past given some blockbuster comedies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dana, and will start working on the project later next year.

