Meezaan Jaffrey Wishes Rajpal Yadav On His Birthday By Sharing BTS From 'Hungama 2' Sets

As we celebrate Rajpal Yadav's birthday today, Meezaan Jaffrey took to his Instagram handle to wish his co-star from the upcoming comedy flick Hungama 2. He penned a birthday note for Rajpal Yadav and shared some rare stills from the film and behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of Hungama 2. There were many shots of Meezan and Yadav working together on the set and in one of the pictures, Rajpal Yadav was also seen crying as a part of the scene.

In the caption, Jaffrey wished him Happy Birthday and wrote he always looked up to him as a performer and thanked God that he finally got to work with him. He described Rajpal Yadav to be 'fun', 'genuine', 'supportive' and 'kind' and asked him to always remain true to himself. He also mentioned names of several roles essayed by Rajpal Yadav including 'raja, guru, paul, Laxman, Thapa, mithilesh, babban, bajey, Pappu, bandya, matha', and many more. In addition to the photos from the set of Hungama 2, Jaffrey also added a video of Rajpal Yadav dancing funnily with the script in hand which gave Jaffrey's followers good laugh in comments.

Check out the rare stills of Hungama 2 shared by Meezan Jaffrey on Instagram and comments

After Meezaan Jaffrey added the post to his Instagram feed many of his followers wished Rajpal Yadav for his birthday and also recalled his works and roles from the past. They called him 'legend', 'real performer' and were glad that he was returning with his hilarious acting performance on the silver screen. A large number of followers were also asking about the release of the trailer of Hungama 2 and also wished them luck for the film. Read comments here-

Hungama 2 release date, cast, and other details

Hungama 2 is a comedy film helmed by Priyadarshan and is a spiritual successor of the 2003 film Hungama. The first look of the film was unveiled in December 2019 for the official announcement and introduction of the main cast. The film is currently in post-production and has been scheduled for theatrical release in mid-2021. Besides Meezaan Jaffrey and Rajpal Yadav, the Hungama 2 cast includes Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Pranita Subhash, Johnny Lever, Tiku Talsania, and many more.

Image Source: Meezaan Jaffrey's Instagram

