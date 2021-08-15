Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton To Come Together For Netflix Project?

Despite there being rumours of royal tension between the sisters-in-law, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton could soon come together to collaborate on a Netflix project. According to a report by ANI, the Netflix collaboration will see the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle highlight the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton’s philanthropic work. According to reports, the duo has been in touch and is getting along well. Their Netflix collaboration will most likely be for a documentary.

According to ANI, which spoke to a source at US Weekly, “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often. Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.” However, Page Six revealed that sources close to the royal family have denied the report.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The reports also suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. The duo intends on developing docu-series, documentaries, feature films and children’s programs. The royal couple’s first project will revolve around the Invictus Games, which gives injured and sick military personnel and veterans the chance to compete in sports. They will also produce a family drama animated series. The series will be about a 12-year-old’s adventures and is tentatively titled Pearl, according to Page Six.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also appeared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey recently. In the interview, the Duchess said that she blames the media for ‘inventing stories to fuel a faux sisterly feud’ between her and Kate. Prince Harry and Markle have been distancing themselves from the royal family and are presently living in California with their two children.

Meghan Markle recently celebrated her 40th birthday and members of the royal family took to their official Twitter accounts to extend their wishes to her. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, Camilla and Kate Middleton sent their best wishes to Markle on her birthday. ANI also reported that Markle received flowers from her father, Thomas Markle on her big day, amid their family dispute.

With input from ANI

Picture Credits: AP

