Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Starrer Sports-drama 'Jersey' Trailer Out; WATCH

Actor Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. Serving as the remake of the commercially successful and National award-winning Telugu film of the same name, the Shahid headlined movie has been in the news since the makers dropped the first look of the actor on social media.

Fuelling the anticipation of the netizens, the makers have now dropped the trailer of the highly anticipated movie.

Makers of Jersey release film's trailer

Taking to their official social media handles, the makers dropped the trailer of the hotly buzzed forthcoming sports drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. In the trailer, the netizens get a closer look into the former cricketer Arjun Raichand, played by Shahid Kapoor, as he contemplates returning to his lost passion, Cricket while going through a tumultuous phase in his wife, played by Mrunal Thakur. The goose-bump inducing trailer promises a roller coaster ride of emotions as the audience witness the rise and fall of an ambitious player.

Ahead of the trailer release, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the film by writing on his Instagram, ''ITS TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go ''

More on Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

The filming of the movie began about two years ago but faced several setbacks during its theatrical release owing to the prevailing conditions of the pandemic. After the makers decided to wait for the right time for a theatrical release, the producers have now decided to join hands with Balaji Telefilms & Pen Marudhar for the All India Theatrical release of the film. As announced by Shahid Kapoor earlier in September via his Instagram, the movie will release on December 31 in theatres.

Producer Aman Gill opened up about the recent development by stating, ''After a long wait we are excited to be releasing our film Jersey in theatres and we feel there is no better partner than Balaji Telefilms & Pen Marudhar to achieve the best release for our film.” Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor added, ''A film like Jersey deserves a theatre viewing experience and it is exciting that we are able to bring forth this for the audience.''

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S.Naga Vamsi, the movie also features Pankaj Kapur in a significant role. Additionally, Sachet & Parmpara are responsible for the music score of the film. The movie will grace the theatres on December 31 this year.

