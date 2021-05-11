Mika Singh Starts Free 'langar Sewa' In Mumbai For Needy People Amid COVID Crisis: Watch

The entire country is fighting with the second wave of COVID-19 currently and in these tough times, several Bollywood stars have come forward to help the needy. Singer Mika Singh recently offered to help by distributing food on the streets of Mumbai. Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram that showed Mika Singh distributing packets of food to the people travelling in a bus and workers on the streets.

Mika Singh distributes food packets

Mika can be seen double-masked up along with a headgear. Adhering to all the safety norms, the 43-year-old singer and his team were seen distributing food. The Mauja Hi Mauja singer had started his langar facility in Delhi last year where he ensured the free food supply to a thousand people on daily basis. The langar facility is still operational and this year, he will be providing 1000 plus food packets to the people in Mumbai on a daily basis from this week.

Several fans of the singer hailed him for the noble gesture and thanked him for his thoughtfulness. One of the users wrote, "True Help In Need by King Mika Singh in tough times." Another user wrote, "Fabulous work", while a third user chimed in and wrote, "incredible work".

Meanwhile, previously shared his plans for marriage during an episode of the TV show Indian Music Premier League. In a funny exchange with the show's host Karan Wahi, the Dukki Tikki hitmaker revealed that he is also looking to get married. The captain of the Punjab Lions team on IMPL revealed, that he is definitely looking for a girl to get married to. He might even find someone through Indian Pro Music League itself.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

In a positive development, Maharashtra reported its lowest single-day tally since March clocking less than 40,000 cases on Monday. On May 10, Maharashtra reported 37,236 fresh coronavirus infections and 549 fatalities. Mumbai, owing to the success of the BMC model has also marked a daily dip in infections and added 1,794 new cases on Monday along with 74 fatalities. Mumbai is battling 45,534 active cases with its recovery rate at 91%.

