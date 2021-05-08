Miley Cyrus' Debut: Did You Know She First Appeared In Her Father's Show Doc?

Miley Cyrus, who is a global star now, rose to fame due to her popular Disney sitcom, Hannah Montana. In the show, she played the dual role of a teenager Miley, also a secret teen pop star Hannah Montana, trying to live the 'best of both worlds'. Even over a decade later, Miley Cyrus is still synonymous with Hannah Montana. However, did you know this was not her first television show? She actually made her acting debut with her father's show at the age of nine in a series called Doc. Read on.

Miley Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus is also a singer and an actor. In the year 2001, he was the lead of a comedy-drama named Doc. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Miley Cyrus' debut was with this show in which she appeared in all but three episodes at the mere age of nine. After this, she went on to star in her first film before appearing on Hannah Montana. The film was Tim Burton’s Big Fish in which she played the role of Ruthie.

A couple of years back, Miley's father shared a throwback picture of her from Doc. He captioned it saying "Sweet little Smiley Miley !!! #Doc". His post was met with a lot of appreciation from Miley's fans who mentioned how much they missed seeing her on Television, especially in Hannah Montana. "I miss her tv shows so much I wish I could meet her (sic)", wrote a fan while another fan wrote, "I miss Doc, loved that show (sic)".

Miley Cyrus in Doc

Alongside her acting career, Miley Cyrus is also popular for her illustrious singing career. She has released seven studio albums so far such as Can't Be Tamed, Bangerz, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz etc. Some of Miley Cyrus' songs that have topped the charts include Wrecking Ball, We Can't Stop, Party In The U.S.A, Adore You and many more. She has also won several awards for her songs. She will next be seen on Saturday Night Live along with Elon Musk and Cecily Strong. She recently shared a picture on social media with the three of them in the frame and captioned it saying "Sorry in advance Mom".

Miley Cyrus on SNL

