Miley Cyrus Songs Quiz: Can You Match the Singer's Songs To The Music Video Scenes?

Miley Cyrus is one of the most popular singers and performers in the entertainment industry. Here is a Miley Cyrus songs quiz based on clues of video scenes.

Miley Cyrus’ varied discography hints at her wide-ranging musical tastes, but her cover songs give even more insight into her musical background. From getting recognition with the series Hannah Montana to developing a fierce personality, Miley Cyrus has come a long way in the music industry. From starting as a teen idol in 2006, Miley Cyrus singles include the US top ten-charting See You Again, 7 Things, The Climb, Party in the U.S.A., Can't Be Tamed, We Can't Stop, Malibu, and the chart-topping Wrecking Ball. 

Her music has spanned a range of styles, including pop, country pop, and hip hop. Miley Cyrus is also considered to be one of the most successful entertainers in adulthood that originated as a child star. If you are a Miley Cyrus fan and have listened to her every song, take this quiz based on her songs with clues of the scenes of her music video. 

  • Can you guess this song by Miley Cyrus by the scene of the music video?

  • See You Again
  • The Climb
  • Party In the USA
  • Liberty Walk

  • Remember which Miley Cyrus song is this?

  • Don't Call Me Angel
  • 7 Things
  • Can't Be Tamed
  • Wrecking Ball

  • Can you guess which song sung by Miley Cyrus has this scene in the music video?

  • Malibu
  • Adore You
  • Nobody's Perfect
  • I Thought I Lost You

  • Can you guess in which Miley Cyrus song she donned this look

  • BB Talk
  • Someone Else
  • Week Without You
  • We Can't Stop 

  • Which Miley Cyrus song is this?

  • See You Again
  • Someone Else
  • Slide Away
  • Look What They Have Done To My Song

  • Can you guess from which Miley Cyrus song has the singer picturised like this?

  • Who Owns My Heart
  • When I Look At You
  • Malibu
  • 7 Things

  • Which Miley Cyrus song is this?

  • Malibu
  • Adore You
  • Nobody's Perfect
  • I Thought I Lost You

  • Can you guess when Miley Cyrus was featured in a music video with band setup?

  • Don't Call Me Angel
  • 7 Things
  • Can't Be Tamed
  • Wrecking Ball

  • Which Miley Cyrus song is this?
  • BB Talk
  • Someone Else
  • Week Without You
  • Jolene

Miley Cyrus songs quiz- Answers

  • The Climb
  • Wrecking Ball
  • Malibu
  • We Can’t Stop
  • Slide Away
  • When I Look At You
  • Adore You
  • 7 Things
  • Jolene

