Miley Cyrus Songs Quiz: Can You Match the Singer's Songs To The Music Video Scenes?

Miley Cyrus’ varied discography hints at her wide-ranging musical tastes, but her cover songs give even more insight into her musical background. From getting recognition with the series Hannah Montana to developing a fierce personality, Miley Cyrus has come a long way in the music industry. From starting as a teen idol in 2006, Miley Cyrus singles include the US top ten-charting See You Again, 7 Things, The Climb, Party in the U.S.A., Can't Be Tamed, We Can't Stop, Malibu, and the chart-topping Wrecking Ball.
Her music has spanned a range of styles, including pop, country pop, and hip hop. Miley Cyrus is also considered to be one of the most successful entertainers in adulthood that originated as a child star. If you are a Miley Cyrus fan and have listened to her every song, take this quiz based on her songs with clues of the scenes of her music video.
Also Read| Miley Cyrus, Brad Pitt, DJ Khaled & others who made recent cameo in 'Saturday Night Live'
Also Read| Miley Cyrus' vegan diet will compel you to have healthy eating habits
Also Read| Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson & other celebrity couples who are setting PDA goals in quarantine
Also Read| Miley Cyrus & Nick Jonas' relationship timeline: All about their uncertain teen romance
Also Read| Miley Cyrus has collaborated only once with THESE popular music artists
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.