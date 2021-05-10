Milind Soman Aces "six-finger Pullups" In Yet Another Motivational Fitness Video; Watch

Milind Soman's Instagram following quite recently got treated with yet another educational and inspirational post that sees the model-turned-actor attempt and succeed at doing repetitions of pullups with only six fingers. As one will soon see, Milind Soman's fitness post also dwells deep into the nature of the human body and the rate at which mental and physical strength deteriorates after the age of 20. Additionally, through Milind Soman's workout video, the actor has implied that one must take a look at their own strengths and weaknesses and start working on the same ahead of time before one begins to suffer from it. Milind Soman's health-related post also includes a selfie of himself in which he has been seen holding up three fingers from each hand.

Milind Soman's fitness post that sees him do "six-finger pullups":

In the very recent past, Milind Soman has taken to the photo & video sharing site several times over in order to share a video of himself working out and couple the same with his thoughts on health, fitness, mental balance and sometimes even the pandemic at large. Milind Soman's workout videos have seen him exercising with watermelons, ancient Indian workout accessories and they have even seen him put his own bodyweight to use. Some of Milind Soman' fitness-related posts can be found below.

A peek into Milind Soman's Instagram:

On the work front, Soman was last seen in Paurashpur, which is a Zee5 original. Paurashpur is essentially a period drama that has themes such as power politics, greed, and standing up to injustice, amongst others. All the episodes of the period epic drama are available for streaming on Zee5. Further details regarding Milind Soman's upcoming projects haven't been revealed as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Watch Paurashpur trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.