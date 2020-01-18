Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Net Worth And Earnings Will Leave You Astonished

Milind Soman is an Indian actor, producer, and model who has a net worth of ₹150 crores. In 1995 he appeared in the Alshia Chinai music video Made in India.

Soman starred in the television series Captain Vyom before getting into film acting. He has now starred in several films like 16 December, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha, Asoka, Bhram, Bheja Fry, Gandha, Valley of Flowers, The Flag, Arn: The Knight Templar, and Say Salaam India. He attended Dr Antonio Da Silva High School and Jr. College of Commerce, Mumbai. The actor is now married to Ankita Konwar. Let’s take a look at the couple’s earnings and assets.

Milind Soman's earnings and net worth

Milind Soman earns mainly from the modelling industry and the film industry. The actor has also been part of many reality shows and in television projects, from where the actor earned his major share. Milind Soman’s net worth is also boosted by the great number of endorsements and the advertisements that he is a part of.

The actor is still an inspiration to a lot of people. Milind Soman's current net worth is around 150 crores, which includes some of his assets including property and vehicles as well.

Milind is married to Ankita Konwar. She has ranked on the list of those famous people who were born in 1991. Konwar was born in Gauhati, India on August 30, 1991. She is an Indian Instagram star who posts travel and lifestyle photos to her 'earthy_5' Instagram account.

She has accumulated over 80,000 followers on her Instagram. Her earnings have enabled her net worth to be around 200 crores. Combined, the couple has a great standing. Let's take a look at the couple's pictures and Ankita's aesthetic posts on Instagram.





