Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Run In Assamese Traditionals, Watch Video

Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar’s sporty chemistry never fails to win fans' hearts. The two have time and again shared their adorable photographs and adventurous videos on social media platforms. The couple bonds very well over fitness and their latest viral video just defines their love for fitness and blooming cultures. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were recently spotted running in traditional Assamese attire. While Ankita wore a Muga Mekhela chador, a traditional Assamese saree, Milind was seen running in a dhoti and a t-shirt. Their video, which went viral on the Internet, was shared by Ankita on Twitter.

Milind Soman's wife has become an internet sensation, as her fitness videos often stun fans. In a viral video, Milind Soman, role model for many, can be seen running in an Assamese attire, clad in a dhoti and T-shirt. The two were also accompanied by several others, including a man who brought his baby on a pram, for the run. Milind Soman's wife in the video also points towards the baby and says 'The youngest one'.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Konwar wrote, 'Determination matters, not attire. Carrying a piece of Assam wherever I maybe. Happy Bhogali Bihu in advance! Traditional Milind running'. Ankita Konwar inspired many fans to develop the habit of running and also highlighted her love for Bhogali Bihu, one of the most significant and happy festivals of the Assamese. Watch the video:

Milind Soman's wife, through her Instagram post, revealed how important Bhogali Bihu 2020 is for her. She went on to write that she loves the way people open their homes to groups of people in order to watch them perform their folk dance and hear them sing. She is also mesmerised by the way people get into the spirit of sharing their homemade snacks with each other and the pride and respect Indians feel for the culture that flows within the hearts of the Assamese people.

(Image source: Ankita Konwar Instagram)

