Milind Soman And Juhi Chawla Support Akshay Kumar’s Decision To Step Away From Tobacco Ad

Actor Akshay Kumar recently faced the brunt of being associated with a tobacco brand after he was featured in their ad commercial. Soon after the advertisement went on air, fans started bashing the actor for his choice of brands. Akshay later announced his dissociation with the brand with a statement. His decision received support from other stars including Milind Soman and Juhi Chawla.

Akshay who is known for endorsing fitness brands, received flak after he was featured in a recent commercial by Vimal Elaichi with Ajay Devgn who has a long association with the brand. Soon after the criticism, the actor issued an apology through a statement on social media where he shared about contributing the money received from endorsements for a noble cause.

Milind Soman, Juhi Chawla defend Akshay Kumar's decision to step back from tobacco endorsement

Milind Soman hailed Akshay's decision on Twitter and wrote, "@akshaykumar you made the right choice, whatever the reason!” On the other hand, Juhi Chawla reacted to his apology statement and wrote, "Respect."

@akshaykumar 👍 you made the right choice, whatever the reason ! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) April 21, 2022

Respect 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 21, 2022

In his social media statement, Akshay shared, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has a plethora of films lined up in his kitty. The actor recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film Selfiee! He was shooting in Bhopal for this entertainer co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. Apart from this, the actor has a plethora of films lined up including Prithiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Mission Cinderella, and OMG 2.

