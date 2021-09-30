Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Konwar Don Traditional Attires During Their Gujarat Tour; See

Supermodel Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been taking their fans along with them to the exhilarating tour of Gujarat via their social media photos and videos. From parasailing to sitting on a ;chhakda' local rickshaw but with a large seating area behind with optional roof) on the streets of the state, the duo is enjoying their time together by experiencing the culture and scenic beauty of Gujarat. Adding another memory to their travel diaries, the couple has now donned the Gujarati traditional attire to soak in the traditions of the state.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar in Gujarati attires

The supermodel took to Instagram to add another picture to his Gujarat diaries as the couple wore the traditional attire of the state. Enjoying their time beach hopping in Gujarat, Milind wore a white kediyu and pyjamas while Ankita donned a chaniya choli with a heavy neckpiece and other jewellery. Milind could not help but swoon over his wife's traditional look as he asked his fans about 'Ankitaben's' new avatar. He captioned the post writing,

''After the spectacularly sunny beaches of Gujarat so far, we had heavy winds and rain on the beach at Madhavpur yesterday! Even though that made everything more beautiful, I hope people were safe..Is'nt Ankitaben looking so pretty!''

Netizens react to Milind Soman's post

It was evident from the comment section that the netizens were enjoying the new traditional avatars of the couple. One user wrote, ''Ankitaben and Milindbhai looking fabulous...'' while another wrote, ''Just wow .. more blessings to you both''. Gujarati fans of the veteran supermodel also expressed their happiness as one fan wrote, ''Yes Milind Bhai...Saras che Ankita ben''.

More on Milind Soman's Gujarat tour

So far the 55-year-old model has enjoyed the adventurous parts of his tour namely parasailing and driving the Chhakda with his wife in tow. Sharing a video of him 200 feet in the air. he wrote, ''200ft above the pristine Shivrajpur beach, its another world! My first time parasailing, dont know how I missed doing it all these years, but its fantastic fun, doing it again soon 😀 I thought I would be too nervous to shoot, hope it doesn't show and you like the shots.''

Recently, Soman made headlines after recreating his Made In India look from 26 years ago. The video made rounds on the internet with fans in awe of how the actor has not aged much in over a couple of decades.

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning