Milind Soman Recreates 'Made In India' Look 26 Years On; Wife Ankita Konwar 'can't Handle'

Milind Soman has been one of the biggest success stories in the Indian modelling industry. Among those who followed the model-turned-actor and fitness enthusiast's early rise in the world of glitz might remember him starring in the music video of Alisha Chinai's song Made in India. Flaunting his bare-bodied physique, he had left especially the female fans swooning over him when the song had released in 1995.

26 years on, not much has changed as the 55-year-old can still give the young ones a run for their money as far as the physique is concerned. Only there were some grey hair and a beard as Milind recreated the scenes from the iconic video.

Milind Soman recreates Made in India moment on Supermodel of the Year 2

Milind is currently one of the judges on MTV Supermodel of the Year. In one of the episodes of season 2, Milind recreated the look, with a dhoti-like bottom wear, but with a twist. Unlike the original, where he walks away with the princess played by Alisha Chinai in the end, the Bajirao Mastani star was displaying a ramp walk for the contestants.

There could not have been a better example of a confident ramp walk for the contestants as Milind walked the aisle and left other judges, Malaika Arora and others clapping for him enthusiastically.

Among the others to cheer was on Instagram, his wife Ankita Konwar. She too was bowled over by the look and captioned it, 'How is it legal to be this hot ALL THE TIME ???!!!!!!' (sic).

We wonder what Alisha Chinai has to say about the look and her song still being in the news a quarter of the century later.

Meanwhile, Milind continues to be in the news for his fitness-based endeavours. One of the recent examples of this was when he ran all the way from Mumbai to Kewadia in Gujarat, to the Statue of Unity. He shared that his 400-km-run in the span of a week was a message of 'unity, peace, harmony and good health to all.''

On the professional front, he last starred in the web series Paurushpur.