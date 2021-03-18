Milind Soman & Wife Ankita Konwar Flaunt A Kiss For 'new Vegan Fashion Campaign'; Watch

Ankita Konwar's latest video from her and Milind Soman's new campaign is going viral. In the video, the couple can be seen flaunting vegan outfits. Produced in association with PETA India, the 'Be Killer, Wear Vegan' campaign video's debut at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week made a statement against killing animals for fashion. Watch the video here.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar turn 'vegan killers'

In the video, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar can be seen flaunting multiple outfits in different aesthetic settings. Their outfits range from casuals to formals and party outfits. The couple is known for often supporting and promoting an environment-friendly lifestyle.

Milind Soman also posted the video with a few more BTS shots. In the caption, Milind how he hs started saying no to leather, silk and wool. He shared that while he has cut down on novegetarian food already, next up for him is clothes. He urged fans not to hurt animals just to satisfy human vanity.

From being in love with running to preferring simple food over complex diets, the couple is known to promote a healthy lifestyle. They are also known to follow a healthy diet with all-fruit breakfasts. Milind Soman's age-defying physique and his mother's fitness at the age of 80 have also been credited by them to the healthy lifestyle they follow.

Apart from serious campaigns though, both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram handles also often give fans a glimpse of the fun relationship they seemingly share. Recently, Ankita's video of lip-syncing to Milind Soman's Made In India song went viral. Fans could not get enough of how 'cute' the attempt was.

The video took fans back to Milind Soman's modelling days when Made In India song was a hit. Made In India is an Alisha Chinai song that was originally released back in 1995. Fans credit him for the success of the music video and express their love for the song even today. Some also wished Milind were a part of this video as well. Only time can tell if Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar decide to fulfill that wish any time soon. Until then, here's a collection of photos of the couple if you can't get enough of them already.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's photos together

*Source for all images: Milind Soman's Instagram, Ankita Konwar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.