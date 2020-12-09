Milind Soman Asks, 'Is Natural Immunity From COVID Better Than A Vaccine?'; Netizens React

"Is 'natural immunity' from COVID better than a vaccine?," Milind Soman wrote on Twitter and the question did trigger some serious discussion in the comments section. As the World awaits a cure (vaccine) against COVID-19, Milind Soman's 'Question of the Day' sure attracted over 1,000 likes and many arguments.

Meanwhile, the chances of a COVID-19 vaccine being available soon is on the cards as an expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on Wednesday to review applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates, sources said.

India is the second-most affected country in the world due to COVID after the United States of America (though with a far more manageable situation), but one of the bright spots has been its recovery rate, which has been over 94 per cent.

See some reactions below —

Natural immunity is difficult since the virus is prone to rapid mutations. So one may be immune to a more benign state of the virus however another mutation can be lethal to the same person. — Manikarnika!🤘 (@dhar_aditi) December 8, 2020

I think 'yes'.... Because I seen a person whose entire family was infected except him only and he is the only one in the family with good schedule for maintaing daily work out along with good food .. — Dhaval Thacker (@DhavalThacker2) December 8, 2020

I wish this is true... But the truth is, 'nobody knows'. Better is, exercise precaution, till it's proved scientifically preventable, either naturally or through vaccine whenever it is available. Be safe and well. — Gaurav Thakral 🇮🇳 (@gauravthakral) December 8, 2020

No! Natural immunity is effective and doesn't require extra effort. But it comes at a cost. I lost 1 month of job, faced stress, felt guilty of transmitting to other family members. Luckily it was uneventful recovery for all.

Vaccine cuts all this frill and gives immunity. — Sudhanwa Pathak (@pathaksudh) December 8, 2020

There is no natural immunity from Covid. Immunity from Covid is temporary that too for those whose got infected and recovered and for kids. Covid is destroying families. I don't want to wait and see more havoc it can do. — Shubhi Jain (@shubhi12_88) December 8, 2020

Do whatever doctors and scientists say. You will survive. Most likely. — sachi (@ixsachi) December 8, 2020

How would we know we have the natural immunity? And if it’s possible then we should find out people with natural immunity with some tests and give them badge so that they can roam around freely without worrying. — K M Sardar (@kmsardar) December 8, 2020

