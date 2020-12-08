Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Takes 9th COVID-19 Test As Couple Lands In Mumbai

After Milind Soman revealed that he went through seven COVID-19 tests till now, wife Ankita Konwar on Tuesday shared her 9th COVID-19 test result as the couple landed in Mumbai from New Delhi. She has tested negative, throughout, she wrote.

She also wrote, "A really efficient exit process at the Mumbai airport kinda took all my Monday blues away." She also shared some pictures from the airport with husband and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman.

Landed in Mumbai from Delhi with the reports of my 9th Covid test (thankfully have been negative throughout).

A really efficient exit process at the Mumbai airport kinda took all my Monday blues away ðŸ˜Š #COVID19 — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) December 7, 2020

The couple was in Darjeeling for a trek before they reached New Delhi. They went for a barefoot run in New Delhi on December 6 before returning to Mumbai after almost 3 weeks.

Since we couldn’t celebrate barefoot marathon this year with all the barefoot runners from across the country,decided to celebrate it by running barefoot where we were,in Delhi ðŸ˜Š

Missing Coorg though.

Hope to be able to celebrate it with you all soon enough ðŸ’– #barefootmarathon pic.twitter.com/UMGhzEC5Mv — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) December 6, 2020

India's COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 4 per cent of the total infections reported so far, while the new recoveries outnumbering the daily new cases has improved the national recovery rate to 94.59 per cent as on date, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases have drastically declined to 3.83 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 3,83,866 and comprise 3.96 per cent of the total caseload. With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India''s steady trend of registering a dip in active cases continues, the ministry said.

"India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against COVID. The new confirmed cases in a span of 24 hours have fallen below 27,000 (26,567) for the first time after nearly 5 months," the ministry said.

(with PTI inputs)

