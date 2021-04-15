Milind Soman Extends Bihu Greetings, Says 'Happy New Year To All'; See Photo

On Wednesday, The Made In India star Milind Soman, took to his official Instagram space to spread Bihu greetings online with his followers. Sharing an endearing photo of himself alongside wife Ankita, the actor quipped how this entire week is lined up with ‘New Year Days’ for people all across the country. He wrote,

Happy Bihu people!! I think this is a whole week of New Year days for people across the country, so happy new year to all ðŸ˜€ in these last 12 months of lockdown, then unlock, begin again and now #notalockdown, I have celebrated more festivals than I had in my entire life before this!

Milind Soman’s Bihu greetings

The post just comes a day after, the Supermodel of the Year judge, used his social media to extend Gudi Padwa wishes to his fans. In the picture, Milind can be seen sharing an infectious smile beside his mother and wife. He captioned the picture as, “Happy Gudi Padwa and happy new year from me and my girls!!!!”. Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Milind Soman has recently tested negative for COVID-19. Almost a week ago, the fitness enthusiast issued a health update by sharing a health update with a new selfie. He enunciated that it was the “End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14. Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort”.

He further thanked his wife Ankita, who took care of him ‘like an angel’. “Thank you to @ankita_earthy who traveled all the way back from Guwahati as soon as she heard, even though I told her not to ðŸ˜€ and took care of me like an angel, while making sure she was safe all the time !”, he added. Here’s taking a quick look at the post shared by him:

(Promo Image Source: Milind Soman Instagram)