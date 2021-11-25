Milind Soman Feels 'honoured' To Be Ambassador In India For Leading Mass Participation

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has been signed as the ambassador for the IRONMAN Asia, organizer of Southeast Asia's premier running event, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM). Milind took to his official Instagram handle and shared the joyful news with his fans and followers. He posted several snaps where he can be seen running, while in the other few snaps, the runners can be seen in action.

Milind Soman signed as the ambassador for SCSM 2021

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Milind Soman wrote, "I'm honored to be the Official Ambassador in India for the leading mass participation run and only World Athletic Gold Label race in Southeast Asia, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2021!!!! Over the next 2 weeks, till 12th December, I pledge to find the time while traveling in Coimbatore, Mumbai, Baroda and Delhi to complete the 42km SCSM Virtual Marathon distance and win my medal! You can win too. Watch this space for more updates!"

According to the media outlet PR Newswire, as an ambassador, he aims to inspire the nation to run, whilst creating awareness of the World Athletics Gold Label event. In order to do so, Milind will hit the roads in several cities in India such as Coimbatore, Mumbai, Baroda, and Delhi to run the 42km SCSM Virtual Marathon from November 24 to December 12.

He will begin with Coimbatore and run 6km before November 29. The fitness enthusiast will then fly to Mumbai and run 10km on December 2 before running 5km in Baroda on December 5. In his final leg, he will cycle 1000km from Baroda to Delhi before running the 21km half marathon with his wife in Delhi on December 12.

Milind, who is an active social media user, will be regularly sharing updates, snaps, and videos. Through his participation, Milind hopes to inspire his followers to take part in SCSM 2021 by taking on as many Virtual Races (VR) as possible.

Earlier, in the month of September, the actor had visited Jammu & Kashmir to be a part of a cycling trip from Baramulla to LOC near Uri. He revealed that he cycled after a gap of three years. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Big thank you to the army for coming up with fun sporting initiatives like this in Kashmir and for inviting me and @ankita_earthy! 65km from Baramulla to the Loc near Uri.. not a very big distance but cycled a distance like this after almost 3 years :) had forgotten that cycling can be fun and now that I've remembered, will plan a long ride !!!!!! I have a week free soon... 1000km anyone?"

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning