Milind Soman Is 'proud' After Wife Ankita Konwar Runs 29 Km On Her 29th Birthday; See Pics

Fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife Ankita Konwar on her birthday. Soman revealed that Ankita ran 29 km 'comfortably' as she turned 29 years old on Sunday.
Sharing pictures from the 'family time' the couple spent, Soman wrote that he is proud of his wife for making the past 'tough' year look extremely 'wonderful'. Soman shares some beautiful pictures with wife Ankita and the final picture in the album had the entire family together. See pictures —
Family time !!!!!!!! Happy birthday to my sweetheart @ankita_earthy ❤ its been a tough year in many ways but you made it wonderful, looking forward to the next, you make every experience and every moment sweeter .. . . . So proud that you ran your 29km for 29years so comfortably this morning ! . . . #love #family #birthdays #life
I love waking up early. It gives me enough time to assess and process everything I need to. And running is one of those things. So to sum it up, I’m not a fan of late nights because I don’t like how rushed I feel the next day. It’s definitely not good for the mind and body balance. However sometimes the conversations between the husband and I, become so enticing that we forget the time and left with no choice but to deal with the late night consequences the next day 😂 Today has been one of those days. But happy that still squeezed in a quick 5k run alone. I love running with my friend and my husband but running alone has it’s own charm. You are alone with your thoughts and it’s such a liberating feeling. It’s somewhere in between a solo trip and enjoying a meal all by yourself. I think growing up an introvert taught me to enjoy my own company. So much so that I had decided quite early in fact, to never get married because I didn’t want to live with anyone else 😂 Anyway more on that later probably 😝 Already calculating the time to the next to do thing on the list but hope y’all are having a calmer day 😊 . PS - The first picture is not from today but the second one is 🤪 . #thursdayvibes #loveyourself #enjoyyourday #latenightconsequences #earlytobedearlytorise #runnersofinstagram #indianrunners #runnersofmumbai #runninggirl #fitgirls #pinkathon #live2inspire
