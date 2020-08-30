Times When Milind Soman Displayed His Love For Wife Ankita Konwar; See Posts

Former model Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is celebrating her birthday today, on August 30th. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's chemistry never fails to win the hearts of their fans. Milind Soman's Instagram is often flooded with posts of their adorable pictures together. Read to know about the times when Milind Soman was in awe of his wife.

Beach snap from their honeymoon:

In a recent post on Milind Soman's Instagram, he is seen posing with Ankita in their swimwear. The caption mentions that the picture is from their honeymoon. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Love Running Together, These Videos Are Proof!

Friendship day post

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were seen running together on Friendship Day. The caption talks about give and take in relationships and shows how happy he is with Ankita Konwar.

The caption reads as, 'All happy relationships are more GIVE than TAKE. whether to your body, to your mind, to your best friend, to your spouse ... or to the world, the rule is give more, BE HAPPY.

To all of you wonderful people out there, and to my sweetheart and best friend @ankita_earthy, run with me forever, thank you for your love, Happy Friendship Day !'

Nothing beats a head massage

In a boomerang posted by Milind Soman, he is seen giving a head massage to his wife Ankita Konwar. This shows how fond he is of her. He mentioned in the caption that this is the same place where they had got married in Alibaug and is making more such plans post COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read | Milind Soman Shares Pic Of 13-year-old Him, Boasts About His Jawline & Thanks His 'genes

Adorable captions

Milind Soman’s Instagram is often flooded with snaps of Ankita. Once in a while, he posts cheesy captions to make her feel loved. In this picture, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are on the top of Kalsubai Peak and staring into each other’s eyes. The caption reads, ‘This is where I am in my heart ..’

Also Read | Ankita Konwar Shares Pic With Pet Nuit, Says 'she Accepts Me As A Slave'

Travel pictures

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are known for their PDA pictures that give major couple goals. He often posts pictures of them travelling. In this one, he calls Ankita his travel partner.

Constantly supports his wife

Milind Soman often encourages his wife Ankita to run for marathons and achieve her goals. A lot of times he has posted pictures with her, congratulating her for completing longer marathons. This shows how supportive he is.

Promo Image Source: Milind Soman's Instagram

Also Read | Ankita Konwar Says 'Just Wear Your Damn Bikini' While Sharing Picture On Social Media; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.