Milind Soman Learning Bihu Dance From Wife Ankita Konwar Is Winning The Internet

Indian actor and model Milind Soman married dancer Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a private wedding at Alibaug. The couple has always been popular with the fans of Milind who had made their relationship publicly known long before their marriage. Milind and Ankita always gave their followers major couple goals and continue to do so even after their marriage. Recently, at an event in Guwahati, the couple were seen dancing together and the adorable video of their performance has become viral.

Ankita Konwar turns dance teacher for Milind Soman

Bihu is one of Assam's traditional folk dances. At the event in Guwahati, a doting husband Milind tried to watch Ankita's dance steps as she performed on stage. He did not shy away from trying to learn the dance in front of a huge crowd, which cheered him on. Ankita was wearing a traditional Assamese dress — a Mekhela chador, while, Milind was spotted in a simple t-shirt, a jacket and trousers.

The video of the two dancing was later posted online by Ankita on her official Instagram page. The caption for the video reads, "The time when @milindrunning tried #bihu." The video was adored by fans of the couple who flooded the comment section with praises for the duo. Here is the video shared by Ankita.

Milind Soman recently featured in the 2019 web series, Four More Shots Please! The show was released on Amazon Prime on January 25, 2019. The show was directed by Anu Menon and was written by Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra. It depicted the lives of four women in the city of Mumbai. The show is the first all-female protagonist original from India. Milind Soman played the role of Dr Aamir Warsi in the series.

