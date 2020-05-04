Milind Soman Responds To A Troll Who Wrote, 'silly, Superficial' On His 90s Picture

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman who manages to stay active on his social media and share throwback pictures from his 90s modelling days, on Monday, shared a stunning picture from 1990. Posing a question to his fans, Milind asked, 'What is the biggest change you have experienced in the last 30 years?'

Responding to him, a user on his comments section wrote, "I really hope you have more to offer than always promoting your looks. It's silly and superficial and makes people feel that in order to survive this real world they only need to be visually appealing. I only say this because you only post a face of yourself and then enjoy people complimenting u it's a bit dumb."

Replying to the troll politely, Milind Soman wrote, "Perhaps you should read and think, then you might not feel so bad."

Supermodel Milind Soman, in an interaction with a national daily, revealed the secrets of maintaining his fitness while under lockdown with his family. He said that since he cannot go out in the open and run, he has taken to climbing stairs as a substitute for running. He also shared that he goes to the building terrace with his mother and wife and does basic exercises which also gives him time to bond with the family and that is essential for mental fitness during the lockdown.

The Captain Vyom star revealed that he likes to work out in open spaces and that's why the terrace has been the perfect place for him to do some basic exercises like skipping, pushups and core exercises often with his family. He also shared his way of controlling the urge to binge eat while being locked down indoors. He shared that he prefers fruits or nuts as a healthy substitute as they make him feel satiated and added that almonds are his go-to snacks to keep hunger at bay between meals.

