Milind Soman Shares Old Pic From 90s With Captivating Question, Fans Say 'still Young'

Milind Soman, on Monday morning, shared a rare throwback picture of himself from 1990. The actor-athlete also asked fans about the biggest change that they have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years. Fans have flooded the comments section with comments. Check it out.

Milind Soman shares throwback pic with a question for fans

Looks like Milind Soman's 'Monday Mood' is all about throwback diaries. Sharing an old 1990 picture from his archives, Soman, in the caption, expressed that it seems a lifetime away. Moreover, he also penned down a question for fans stating, 'What is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years?'. Just in no time, fans in huge numbers have gushed to respond to Milind Soman's Instagram post.

While the question was for fans, Milind Soman's followers interestingly tweaked it and dropped endearing comments about the 16th December actor. However, many also penned down their remarkable experiences in the past 30 years. Check it out.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman started his third year of marriage with Ankita Konwar by climbing 300 floors in 135 minutes. He shared a post on Instagram with a mask on his face and captioned it saying, "Climbed 300 floors yesterday in 135min with @ankita_earthy to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage ( just need an excuse, really 😀 ) today was market day, (also an excuse, as stuff is being delivered ) next on the agenda is THE PLAN .. what to do when the lockdown ends .. the world has changed, we adapt .. but what ? Is a plan even possible ? Maybe a few plans, to cover different scenarios.. What are you guys upto ??????? What's keeping you busy in your head ?????" Take a look at the post here:

