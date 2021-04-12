Milind Soman Shares New Fitness Post, Asks Fans To 'keep Eyes Open For Opportunities'

The Supermodel of The Year judge Milind Soman is an avid fitness enthusiast. The Made in India star often takes to his social media space to share the benefits of working out and leading a healthy lifestyle. Now, on Monday, April 12, the model-turned-actor once again, took to Instagram, to share a fitness video that is sure to leave his followers inspired.

Milind Soman’s new workout video

In the clip shared by Milind, he can be seen walking out of his tent in search of a place to work out. Soon, he discovers a rod on which he can perform pull-ups. Post checking that the rod can carry his waist, Milind immediately hangs on it and takes an L position. He pushes himself to be stable while performing the difficult task.

The video was shared with an inspiring note by him which explains that people do not need to go to a gym or require expensive pieces of equipment to lead a healthy lifestyle. According to the model, everyone should keep their eyes ‘open for opportunities’. Check out the new fitness video shared by Milind Soman below:

Made a little skit to show how I can find interesting ways to test myself, anywhere, anytime even in a tent @bohemyanblue, you don't need a gym or any equipment, all you need to do is find a few seconds, and keep your eyes open for opportunity! Beauty and opportunity are everywhere.

Keep your eyes open.

Upon seeing the post, fans of the Paurashpur star completely agreed with him. While some were ‘wowed’ with his love for fitness, many wrote that it’s true. Take a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post:

Talking about Milind’s journey with fitness, the model has an athletic history of his own. The avid sportsperson has previously represented Maharashtra in the national swimming championship. He constantly encourages his followers to practise running and sprinting in order to lead a healthy lifestyle. On the professional front, he was last seen the web show Paurashpur alongside Shilpa Shinde and Shaheer Sheikh. Earlier to that, he was a part of the cast of Four More Shots Please.

(Promo Image Source: Milind Soman Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.