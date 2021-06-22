Milind Soman Shares Throwback Photo As He Misses The Beauty Of Ladakh; See Post

Milind Soman often makes it to the headlines due to his fitness regimes and marathon participation. But he is also quite a traveller at heart; his social media is proof. Milind Soman recently took his Instagram account and posted a throwback picture of himself and wrote how he missed the hills of Ladakh. Milind also mentioned the noteworthy attractions of the place and gave a glimpse of the picturesque location in his post. His fans seem to share his thoughts about travelling and Ladakh as they too shared how they missed travelling and what fascinates them about the hill station.

In the throwback photo posted by Milind Soman, he can be seen smiling for the camera as the beautiful landscape of Ladakh unfolds behind him. In the caption, Milind wrote, “#TravelTuesday Missing the high hills of Ladakh, one of my most favourite places on 🌎 !!!!! Things seem to be opening up, maybe travel soon ???”. He also wrote that after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and it is fit for travelling, Ladakh will definitely be one of the first places he visits. Reminiscing the past travel experience to Ladakh, Milind mentioned some of the attractions of the place and wrote, “Momos, butter tea, long treks in the purple mountains and the beautiful smiles of the Ladakhi people !!”.

Many of Milind Soman’s fans commented on the post and shared their travelling experiences and thoughts about Ladakh. One of the fans wrote, “It's my favourite too and hiking in Ladakh is 🔥”. Another fan wrote, “My favourite too 😍 And I agree, magnificent Ladakhi people's smile is one of the major attraction :)”. Many fans, just like Milind spoke about missing Ladakh. One of them wrote, “Such a magnificent place. I'm also missing it's magic .😎😎”. Another fan wrote, “Same here sir. missing the place a lot😢”.

Milind Soman's fitness posts

Milind Soman’s Instagram is full of fitness and health-related posts. On International Yoga Day, Milind posted a photo of himself and wrote how the body can be prepared gradually in order to bring out the best in a person. He wrote, “Happy #internationalyogaday! Mind, body and spirit work together to bring out the best in you... Stand before you walk, walk before you run, run before you jump, jump before you stand on your head! And remember to do it all 😀 step by step, learn all things like a child, mind open, body gradually prepared ..”.

In another recent post, Milind Soman was seen doing pushups and he encouraged his fans to spare some time in a day for exercise. In the caption of the post he wrote, “Never forget the basics 😃Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that’s all I need 😊 how many in 60secs? No excuses of no time, no space, no equipment, being able to move your own body weight is good enough. Just keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute. It’s a good goal to start with, and a great goal to finish with!”.

IMAGE: MILIND SOMAN/ INSTAGRAM

