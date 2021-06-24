Milind Soman Shares Throwback Pictures From His First And Last Fashion Shoots; Take A Look

Milind Soman recently took to Instagram and shared a set of throwback pictures from 1990 to 2020. He shared pictures of himself from various years and two of those were from his first and last fashion shoots. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over his post and one of them called him a “crush of two generations.” Take a look at Milind Soman's photos below.

Milind Soman shares throwback pictures spanning over three decades

Milind shared a series of pictures, first in which he can be seen wearing an all-black outfit along with a turban. His look was paired with a long plait coming below his waistline and he opted for a clean shave. In the next, he can be seen posing amidst nature as he didn’t wear anything. In the other picture, he can be seen running while wearing a white tee and light coloured shorts. He paired his look with sunglasses, his hair was left loose and opted for a pair of earphones. In the last picture, Milind can be seen looking into the camera intensely while wearing a white t-shirt and grey hoodie.

Milind captioned his post by writing, “1990 - 1994 - 2008 - 2020 #ThrowbackThursday one of my first fashion shoots to one of my last.” Fans loaded his post with comments such as, “Crush of two generations, the man who was my mother's crush now mine, not at all cool!”, “Inspired”, “Inspiration”, “Crush”, “Hotter than ever!” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

A few days ago, Milind shared a major throwback picture of himself from the time when he was about 2 years old. In his caption, he wrote, “Look what I found! Pre monsoon cupboard cleaning - 1967, Age almost 2 years … Wonder what I was thinking.” His post left fans and followers in awe and his wife Ankita Konwar commented on his post by writing, “I love youuuuuuuuu” along with multiple heart emojis. Abhishek Asha Mishra also dropped a comment on his post by writing, “I know what you are thinking... About 2 finger pull ups.” Check out the reactions to his post below.

(IMAGE: MILIND SOMAN'S INSTAGRAM)

