Milind Soman Shares View From 14000ft; Calls It 'spectacular And Unforgettable'

Milind Soman on Wednesday shared yet another exciting photo from his latest adventure diaries with his wife Ankita Konwar. This time, the model and fitness enthusiast shared pictures from his trek in the Kashmir Valley. Soman shared the view of the valley from 14000ft and wrote that the view was 'spectacular and unforgettable.'

Milind Soman via his Instagram shared pictures from his trek in the Kashmir Valley. Soman while sharing the pictures revealed that he and his wife Ankita Konwar embarked on a trek more than 4000ft up from Gulmarg. He wrote, "Hello people!!!! Went on a trek more than 4000ft up from Gulmarg and what can I say, Kashmir is Kashmir, the people are so warm, the food is so delicious and the landscapes just take your breath away!!! The views from 14000ft were spectacular and unforgettable @ankita_earthy and I will be back soon."

The model earlier documented his journey from Baramulla to Uri and gave a special shoutout to Ankita as she covered her longest ride on a bicycle ever. Milind wrote, "On 12th September we cycled 65km from Baramulla to Uri, Line of Control :) it was @ankita_earthy ‘s longest ride so far and I am so proud that you finished so comfortably! Indian army did a fabulous job of organising this women-only cycling event, with girls travelling to Kashmir from all over the valley and the country, looking forward to more !!."

Milind Soman wishes wife Ankita Konwar on her birthday

Soman took his Instagram and wishes his wife Ankita Konwar on her 30th birthday. Milind wrote, "Happy birthday shonuuu !!!! Am so proud of you for sticking to your plan of running 30km and doing 30 Surya namaskars today for your 30th birthday, in spite of the heat and humidity. This is the first time I have crewed for someone and it was so good to see your consistency and pace and effortless run its almost 8 years since we met and every year seems more warm and beautiful and amazing than the last Love you for the incredible woman that you are.

(Image: Instagram/@milindrunning)