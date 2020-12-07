Milind Soman Takes 7th COVID-19 Test Amid The Ongoing Pandemic; Shares Results

Milind Soman who is currently in New Delhi took to his Twitter handle to share that he has taken his seventh COVID-19 test amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The fitness enthusiast tested negative for the test.

He wrote, "local authorities are asking to take a test now before almost every trip between cities and countries." [sic] Soman was in Darjeeling before travelling to New Delhi.

India is the second-most affected country in the world due to COVID after the United States of America (though with a far more manageable situation), but one of the bright spots has been its recovery rate, which has been over 94 per cent. Apart from the recovery rate helping in the reduction of active cases at a good speed, the number of new cases has also been much lesser over the last few weeks.

7th covid 19 test yesterday! Negative :) local authorities are asking to take a test now before almost every trip between cities and countries — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 7, 2020

India's coronavirus infections rose to 96.77 lakh, while the active caseload fell below 4 lakh and the recoveries surged to 91.39 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,77,203 with 32,981 new infections being reported in a day and the death toll rose to 1,40,573 with 391 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Milind Soman says 'well done India' on week's COVID statistics; netizens cross fingers

There are 3,96,729 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.10 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91,39,901 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.45 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar run barefoot in Delhi

Milind Soman on the professional front

Milind Soman, who keeps making headlines for his fitness initiatives, and posts with wife Ankita Konwar, is set to feature in the web series, Paurashpur. The Bajirao Mastani star had made his fans excited by flaunting his look, wearing a nose ring and other jewellery. He reportedly plays a transgender in the series that also stars Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, among others.

A kingdom where to love is to go to war! Love, lust, betrayal and the ultimate clash for gender equality. #Paurashpur awaits its revolution! Trailer out on 8th Dec, 12 pm on @altbalaji & @zee5shows

@ektarkapoor @annukapoor @milindrunning @Happy83132765 pic.twitter.com/AVebkkMDty — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 6, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.