Milind Soman Says 'well Done India' On Week's COVID Statistics; Netizens Cross Fingers

India is the second-most affected country in the world due to COVID after the United States of America (though with a far more manageable situation), but one of the bright spots has been its recovery rate, which has been over 94 per cent. Apart from the recovery rate helping in the reduction of active cases at a good speed, the number of new cases has also been much lesser over the last few weeks. Milind Soman expressed his delight over the statistics from the last week and praised the fight led by the citizens and authorities.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Serum Institute Seeks Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Vaccine

Milind Soman on COVID-19 fight

Milind Soman wrote on Twitter that India’s number of new cases per million population in the last seven days was 186. The actor-fitness enthusiast termed it as ‘one of the lowest in the world’. Tagging The Indian Council of Medical Research, he wrote, ‘well done India.’

Number of new cases per million population in India in the last seven days is 186. It is one of the lowest in the world.@ICMRDELHI well done India!!! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 6, 2020

Netizens also expressed their delight and surprise over the development.

The happiest thing I read in recent times ... thx for this update .... — reena nandania (@reenanandania) December 6, 2020

And apparently the Indian recovery rate is at around 94% better than most vaccines even. — Purr. (@SoNonGrata) December 6, 2020

Hard to believe — vibha (@vibha24702142) December 6, 2020

The number of new COVID-19 cases was 33,231 on Saturday. It had been in the 34,000 to 36,000 range the previous four days, and around 31,000 cases the two days before that.

READ:Fitness Enthusiasts Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Konwar Run Barefoot In Delhi

The cases per million population had been over 500 in July, which the government had termed as the ‘lowest in the world.’ This had kept increasing and in September the figure had reached its peak with cases touching close to 1 lakh per day. Since then, the number of new cases has been steadily declining, much lesser than 50,000 on most days.

The current COVID-19 statistics in India stand at 4,03,248 active cases and 1,40,182 deaths.

Milind Soman had previously asked if India’s ‘lower standards of hygiene’ was responsible for its lower fatality rate. The post, however, had received mixed reactions, with some not being convinced with the theory.

Heard that lower number of covid 19 mortalities in India are due to lower standards of hygiene. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 30, 2020

Milind Soman on the professional front

Milind Soman, who keeps making headlines for his fitness initiatives, and posts with wife Ankita Konwar, is set to feature in the web series, Paurashpur. The Bajirao Mastani star had made his fans excited by flaunting his look, wearing a nose ring and other jewellery. He reportedly plays a transgender in the series that also stars Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, among others.

Dr Warsi - the other avatar 😀 #paurashpur pic.twitter.com/HQahelpIZc — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 5, 2020

READ:Director Onir Opines On Milind Soman Representing "Third Gender" In 'Paurashpur'

READ:Milind Soman Introduces His Character Boris From 'Paurushpur,' Shares Motion Poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.