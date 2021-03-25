Milind Soman Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Goes Into Quarantine

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman recently took to Twitter and informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor through his post informed that soon after he got to know about his diagnosis, he went into quarantine. The actor is an inspiration for many because of his healthy lifestyle and charming looks, wrote, "Tested positive. #Quarantine.”

Milind Soman tests COVID positive

The actor who is quite active on social media has been on a travel spree lately while visiting several cities and participating in various marathons. Earlier, last year in December, Milind Soman revealed that he went through seven COVID-19 tests in the entire year and her wife Ankita Konwar has gone through 9 COVID-19 test results after the couple had landed in Mumbai from their trip to New Delhi. The couple had participated in a marathon in North East after which they had to undergo the COVID test.

Recently, the Four More Shots actor had written about the importance of smiling on social media. Sharing the scientific side behind the thought, the actor said that it 'enhances hormones like endorphins.' Sharing his couple of pictures, Milind wrote, "Smiling can help reduce the level of stress-enhancing hormones, increase the level of mood-enhancing hormones like endorphins, and reduce overall blood pressure. Some studies researching the relation between physical expression and the mind show that smiling could make you feel happier, scowling makes you feel angrier, and frowning makes you feel sadder.”

Landed in Mumbai from Delhi with the reports of my 9th Covid test (thankfully have been negative throughout).

A really efficient exit process at the Mumbai airport kinda took all my Monday blues away ðŸ˜Š #COVID19 — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) December 7, 2020

Earlier, in the day, stars like R Madhavan, Rohit Saraf announced contracting COVID through their social media posts. Other than the two actors, superstar Aamir Khan's spokesperson also informed about the Dil Chahta Hai actor who was diagnosed with the virus. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has surpassed its previous highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases on March 24, with 31,855 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 25,64,881. At present, there are 2,47,299 active cases in the state. With 15,098 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 22,62,593. With Mumbai recording 5185 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Pixabay)