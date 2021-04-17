Milind Soman's 'Friday Face-off' Makes Fans Exclaim 'you Look Like A Greek God!'

Milind Soman, one of the popular models and actors from the entertainment industry, recently dropped in a video clip on social media for all his fans in which he depicted that he was transforming his look into a completely different one. He even mentioned the opinions of his mother and wife on how his look should be. Many of the fans sent adorable compliments for him and even addressed him as a “Greek God”.

Milind Soman’s Friday Face-off

Milind Soman recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this video clip in which he can be seen transforming his look. At the beginning of Milind Soman’s video, he can be seen closely observing his beard and moustache look and then starts trimming it off from one side. He first trims half of his beard and checks out his look from the side with a moustache and then trims the other half of his beard as well. He then waits for a while and removes his moustache too with his trimmer. In the end, he gives a touch up around the edges and showcases his clean-shaven look in his next photo with a smile on his face.

In the caption, he stated that during his Friday face-off, he finally shaved and even dropped in a question for his fans asking whether they liked his beard look or no-beard one. He then mentioned that his mother liked his beard look while Milind Soman’s wife, Ankita, could not decide which look she liked more.

Many of the fans took to Milind Soman’s latest Instagram post and shared their opinions on whether they liked Milind Soman’s beard or no-beard look. Many of them stated how they loved his beard look while others clearly mentioned they liked his clean-shaven look. One of the fans even stated how he looked like a “Greek God” whether he keeps a beard look or a clean-shaven one. Some of the fans even stated that the way he presented and carried himself made him look good in all ways while some others poured in heart and fire symbols. Take a look at some of the fans’ reaction to Milind Soman’s video on Instagram.

Image Source- Milind Soman's Instagram

