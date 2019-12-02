Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram Story About Mental Health Is Inspiring, See Pic

Millie Bobby Brown posted a story on her Instagram and talked about being bullied and dealing with her mental health because of it. The Stranger Things actor has been vocal about suffering from bullying and has even talked about it in an interview with an international media publication. Read on to know more about Millie’s Instagram story.

Millie Bobby Brown recently took a break from the shooting of Stranger Things season four. The actor who plays the role of Eleven on the show shot to fame right after the debut of the hit Netflix show. Millie Bobby Brown recently took to social media and shared a story on her Instagram where she addressed her mental health issues that were caused because of bullying.

In her Instagram story, Millie stated that as she is sitting by the beach she has realised that positivity had really brightened her life. She further stated that she keeps her circle of friends and family close due to the bullying she faces on and off social media. Continuously sharing the love with one another helps her in dealing with her mental state and she finds it as something lucky due to the kind of life she leads.

In an interview with a media publication, Brown talked about the damage bullying caused to her life. She stated the bullying back in England was so bad that she had to switch schools because of it. This led to a lot of anxiety issues and she still faces its consequences. Furthermore, she stated that she has dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul-breaking and it genuinely hurts her when she reads certain things people have said about her. In the interview, Millie Bobby Brown stated that as a UNICEF Ambassador her biggest goal is to combat the negativity on social media that young adults and teenagers all around the world face on a day-to-day basis.

