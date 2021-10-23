Minoo Mumtaz, Veteran Actor-dancer And Mehmood’s Sister Passes Away

Veteran actor and dancer Minoo Mumtaz, the sister of the famous comedian and filmmaker Mehmood, breathed her last on Friday in Toronto, Canada. Reports state that she passed away on Friday night at a hospital following several health issues. Although she was diagnosed with cancer a few days before she passed away, it was not the cause of her death.

Minoo Mumtaz passes away

Her younger brother Anwar Ali's wife Mona Mathur Ali had earlier told PTI that Minoo Mumtaz was recently diagnosed with cancer. Mona Ali also mentioned that she was her 'cheerful best' when they spoke 10 days ago via a video call. She mentioned she 'looked her lovely, groomed and beaming self'. She is survived by her husband, S Ali Akbar, a son and three daughters.

She also mentioned that the veteran star would meet other artists including Saira Banu when she visited India. Minoo Mumtaz was the daughter of Mumtaz Ali and Latifunissa Begum. She was one of four sons and four daughters. Her real name was Malikunnisa, and she featured in a plethora of films in the 1950s and 60s. She is often remembered for her appearance in Jab Raat Hai Aisi Matwali from Mughal-E-Azam and Reshmi Salwar Kurta Jali Ka from Naya Daur. She was also seen in Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Taj Mahal, Ghoonghat, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Gazal, Dharmaputra and many other iconic films.

(With input from PTI)

Image: Instagram/@minoomumtaz