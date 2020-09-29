Mehmood Birth Anniversary: 10 Films That Established The Late Actor As The King Of Comedy

Fans are celebrating legendary actor Mehmood's 88th birth anniversary today. Many fans of the late actor took to their social media to share their favourite works by the artist. To commemorate the actor on his birth anniversary, here is a look at Mehmood's comedy films that managed to cement his place as a comedian in the Hindi film industry.

Mehmood's Bollywood movies wherein he essayed a comical role

Do Phool

Do Phool was a 1973 film directed by S. Ramanathan. The film featured Ashok Kumar, Vinod Mehra and Mehmood in the lead roles. Mehmood was seen in dual roles in the film as Pavitra Kumar Rai "Puttan" / Mani. His portrayal of an Arab was something that tickled the audience's funnybone.

Padosan

Padosan came out in 1968 and was directed by Jyoti Swaroop, produced by Mehmood, N. C. Sippy and written by Rajendra Krishan. The film starred Sunil Dutt as Bhola, Saira Banu as Bindu, and Mehmood as Master Pillai in the lead roles. Mehmood's scenes with Sunil Dutt managed to entertain the audiences as they fought for Saira's affections.

Bombay to Goa

A 1972 film, Bombay to Goa was directed by S. Ramanathan and starred Amitabh Bachchan and Aruna Irani in lead roles. Mehmood also had a pivotal role to play. He essayed the role of Khanna, a funny and bubbly bus conductor. The entire story of the movie played on the Bombay to Goa road journey, with the main characters on board Khanna's bus.

Pyaar Kiye Jaa

A 1966 film, Pyaar Kiye Jaa was directed by C. V. Sridhar and starred Kishore Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Mehmood, Om Prakash, Mumtaz, Kalpana and Rajasree. This is one of Mehmood's Bollywood movies that is termed as a classic bu many. Mehmood played the role of Atma, an aspiring filmmaker.

Dil Tera Diwana

A 1962 film, Dil Tera Diwana was directed by B. Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu. The film featured Shammi Kapoor, Mala Sinha, Mehmood, Pran and Om Prakash in the lead. Mehmood essayed the role of Shammi Kapoor's character's friend, who gets entangled in a mess due to his friend's wayward idea.

Andaz Apna Apna

A 1994 film, Andaz Apna Apna was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. It featured Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in the leading roles. Mehmood was seen in a guest appearance as Johnny from Wah-Wah Productions.

Ek Kali Muskayee

Ek Kali Muskai came out in 1968 and had Ashok Kumar, Meera Joglekar and Joy Mukherjee in the lead roles. Mehmood was seen in the comic role of Munna in the movie. His small role was made memorable in the film

Johar Mehmood in Hong Kong

Johar Mehmood in Hong Kong was a 1971 comedy film directed by S.A. Akbar. It starred Mehmood and I. S. Johar. in the lead. Mehmood played the role of Mahesh, Ms. Dhanwanti and Panditji. The film was a super hit.

Sadhu Aur Shaitaan

Sadhu Aur Shaitaan came out in 1968 and was directed by A. Bhimsingh. The film starred Mehmood, Om Prakash, and Pran in lead roles. Mehmood played the role of Bajrang (Birju) and Ram in the film. Mehmood's performance in the movie was appreciated by many.

Humjoli

Humjoli come out in 1976 and was a film produced by Prasan Kapoor under the Tirupati Pictures banner and directed by T. R. Ramanna. The film starred Jeetendra, Leena Chandavarkar in the lead roles. Mehmood was seen as Shivram, Balram and as Parshuram in the movie, providing comic relief with his triple roles.

Promo Pic Credit: Bollywood Classic's Youtube

