Mira Kapoor Just Gave Her Followers A Simple Hairstyle Hack; Find Out

On June 3, 2021, Mira Rajput took to Instagram and posted a reel where she taught her followers a simple hack to get ready in five minutes. She recently started a series called #ZoomThrough, and this video was the first one from the series. The reel was Mira Kapoor's latest Instagram video and she captioned the post, "𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝘁𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘁. We’ve all turned off our video when we’re looking a mess and couldn’t be bothered to jump out of pyjamas. But with WFH becoming a solid reality, let’s up that waist-up style game, keeping it real, fast & simple. No twists & ties or braids & baking. Here’s a series of simple hacks when you literally have 5 minutes to go." She then went on to say "Besides, when you look good you feel good, and a good hair day can turn everything around. So do it for yourself!"

Mira Kapoor's simple hack

In Mira Kapoor's latest video, she showed her followers how to ace a simple hairstyle, that they could style in five minutes. Follow these steps mentioned in Mira Kapoor's video to replicate the hairstyle. Apply a heat protector on damp hair and then roughly section your hair. Mira then advises using a paddle brush/ paddle brush attachment because It's quicker and gives a relaxed clean look. After this, brush through medium-sized sections in a firm outward direction. Mira ended the video by saying "Enjoy while it lasts", and said that she wasn't using hairspray because she doesn't like it.

Mira Kapoor's 'bare beauty'

Mira Kapoor's Instagram is full of beauty hacks that she uses in her daily life. One of the highlights on her Instagram profile is called Bare Beauty, where she talks about using natural ingredients. About a year ago, she spoke about how one can use hibiscus and make hair oil, and a hair mask at home, for healthier hair. Mira Kapoor takes a keen interest in fashion and beauty which is reflected on her social media. Apart from this, she also posts glimpses of her workout sessions, more often than not.

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

