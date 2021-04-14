Mira Kapoor Nick-names Shahid Kapoor With 'CID' Twist; Ishaan Khatter Asks 'Shady Human?'

On April 13, 2021, Mira Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture presumably featuring herself and her hubby and actor, Shahid Kapoor. In the picture, the couple can be seen hidden behind the masks and helmets. Shahid Kapoor, who is an avid bike rider, can be seen helping his wife wearing a helmet. Meanwhile, she can be seen patiently waiting for him to finish. Sharing the picture, Mira captioned it by giving her own CID twist.

Mira Kapoor calls Shahid Kapoor 'ACP Shadyuman'

In the picture, Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor can be seen twinning as they both wore white outfits. Mira can be seen wearing a black helmet, while Shahid donned an Aral-printed one. As for the caption, Mira used the reference of Sony Entertainment’s popular show, Crime Patrol and CID. She wrote, “Wear a mask. ‘#coronapatrol’ ACP Shadyuman” with an emoticon.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Ishaan Khatter commented "Shady human?", to which, Mira was quick to reply too. A fan commented, “Hhhahahahahaha I love that” with a laughing face and several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Shadyuman” with laughing face emojis. A netizen commented, “You guys are so funny”. Another one wrote, “So cuteeee” with a heart-eyed face and starry-eyed face emojis.

Recently, Mira Kapoor posted a pair of pictures featuring herself. In the first picture, she can be seen making an annoyed face, while the second picture shows her flashing her bright smile. She can be seen wearing a plain black slip which she paired with printed denim jeans. The picture sees her seated in front of a mirror. One can see her getting her makeup done. She has kohled up her eyes and applied glossy lipstick. Her long hair is styled in loose beach waves. Sharing the pictures, the star wife described her 'Monday mood'.

Many of her fans dropped red heart and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “Starts as picture 1… ends as picture 2” with laughing face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Made my mood” with a red heart. A user commented, “Beautiful” with heart-eyed face emojis. Another one wrote, “Work Mood as usual with full of Happiness”.

