Mira Kapoor Shares Instagram Post Sharing Her 'cheese' Related Problems

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday, March 11, 2021, to share a picture where she looks absolutely stunning. She also penned a quirky caption that is sure to leave fans in thoughts. On seeing this post, netizens have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a picture where she can be seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. She is donning a multi-coloured saree with sequence borders and a blue shimmery blouse. She completed the look with heavy teardrop earrings. Mira Kapoor also opted for a one-sided hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, and glossy lips.

Along with the picture, the celebrity wife also penned a quirky note in the caption section. She wrote, “Saying buratta isn’t as easy as saying cheese”. Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram post below.

As soon as Mira Kapoor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how elegant she was looking in the post, while some were all gaga over her outfit. One of the users wrote, “Soooo beautiful ma’amâ¤ï¸”, while the other one wrote, “such a lovely saree, please share the link of it”. Some also commented with many emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

With a following of 2.5 million, Mira constantly updates her followers with personal and professional moments of her life. From sharing selfies with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, to fashion photoshoots, Mira enjoys posting snippets of her favourite moments. Recently, Mira took Instagram to share what "good morning messages from the hub" looks like. Taking her Instagram story, she shared a funny video about how Shahid Kapoor's messages look like. The father was flinching at his wife and children in the video to see their reactions. Take a look.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015. They are proud parents of two children - a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. The couple shares an adorable bond, and their Instagram handles are proof of the same. They often post photos on social media that leave their fans in awe.

